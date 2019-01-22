Dying From Dysentery On The Cheap: Handheld Oregon Trail Video Game Now Just $10

This is The Oregon Trial handheld video game, made to look like an old Mac computer. It's currently on sale for only ten dollars (regularly $25) on Amazon and Target, is about 6-inches tall, requires 3 AA batteries (included), and plays true to the 1980's version of the game. That's weird, when I first played The Oregon Trial I don't remember so many vibrant colors. I only remember one color -- green. I also remember my family dying a lot. It's cool though they were just a burden anyways. It's everybody for themselves on the trail -- that was my motto.

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who, for three tips in a single day, receives a gold star sticker and a coupon (handmade by yours truly) for a box of five cheese pizza, Philly cheesesteak, or chicken, broccoli and cheddar Hot Pockets. Eat them proudly.