Dreams Really Do Come True: Limited Edition Chocolate Peanut Butter Milk

Because sometimes if you pray really hard before bed God will finally throw you a bone, this is the Limited Edition Chocolate Peanut Butter Milk available starting today (January 31st) from Turner's in Pennsylvania. Another company, Rutter's, is also releasing their own take on the flavor in the Pennsylvania area on February 2nd. After all, why shouldn't you be able to drink your Easter candy? Of course if you're anything like me, you've already been making your own chocolate peanut butter milk your entire life. "How do you make that?" The exact same way I make anything else -- finishing all my chores then asking my mom nicely.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who, shhhhhhhh -- you hear that? "Sounds like your diet failing." FACT.