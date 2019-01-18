DOOMBA, A Script That Creates Doom Maps From Your Roomba's Data

January 18, 2019

doomba-roomba-doom-map-maker.jpg

DOOMBA is a recent script written by programmer and designer Rich Whitehouse for his model, image, and animation converting program Noesis that allows you to create playable Doom maps from the data collected by your Roomba. You can read a lot more about the process and even download the Noesis program yourself at Rich's website HERE if you're interested in experimenting with it yourself. Alternatively, you could just be happy your floor is clean now.

Thanks to hairless, who agree they need to make a Roomba slim enough to fit under doors so it can clean the whole house without having to risk my cats pooping under the bed again (how is that even comfortable?).

