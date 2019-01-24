"Didn't Expect To See You Up Here": BASE Jumper Lands On Parking Garage, Surprises Old Man

This is a video of a BASE jumper hopping off the 50th floor of a downtown Houston office building, then parachuting to the top of a parking garage below, where he surprises an elderly gentleman just about to get in his car. Jesus, Mission Impossible, just take my wallet already! "I'm not here for your wallet, sir." Then what the hell are you doing jumping off buildings and surprising people? "I do it for the thrill." Does your mom know you're out here doing this tonight? "Of course not." Well then *gets in car, backs over jumper* I reckon it's time for a new hobby.

Keep going for the video, complete with elderly high-five.

Thanks to Eric VL, who agrees it would have been even more impressive if he crashed through the window of somebody's penthouse in the middle of a fancy dinner party.