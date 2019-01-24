"Didn't Expect To See You Up Here": BASE Jumper Lands On Parking Garage, Surprises Old Man

January 24, 2019

This is a video of a BASE jumper hopping off the 50th floor of a downtown Houston office building, then parachuting to the top of a parking garage below, where he surprises an elderly gentleman just about to get in his car. Jesus, Mission Impossible, just take my wallet already! "I'm not here for your wallet, sir." Then what the hell are you doing jumping off buildings and surprising people? "I do it for the thrill." Does your mom know you're out here doing this tonight? "Of course not." Well then *gets in car, backs over jumper* I reckon it's time for a new hobby.

Keep going for the video, complete with elderly high-five.

Thanks to Eric VL, who agrees it would have been even more impressive if he crashed through the window of somebody's penthouse in the middle of a fancy dinner party.

Amazon Begins Testing Autonomous Package Delivery Via Cooler-Sized 'Scout' Robots

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: adrenaline junkies, and away we gooooooo, daredevils, extreme sports, geronimo!, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day jump and pull my parachute and at least float away, i do it for the rush, jumping off of things, needle to the vein, parachute, surprising people, video, yeah that's generally frowned upon
Previous Post