Denver Hotel Offering A $10,000 Dumb And Dumber 'Lloyd And Harry' Vacation Package

The Curtis hotel (a Doubletree by Hilton) in downtown Denver, Colorado is offering a $10,000 'Lloyd and Harry' vacation package for two inspired by the idiotic duo from Dumb and Dumber. Some more info while I don't spend $10,000 on that, but only because I don't have it:

Priced at $10,000 for two people, this over-the-top weekend getaway includes two ruffled tuxedos with top hats - orange & powder blue, of course - along with private jet transportation to/from Aspen Mountain where you can shred powder on your new Colorado-made Icelantic skis.

Crack a cold brew from Aspen Beer Co. while flying back to Denver to enjoy another relaxing night in a Corner King Deluxe room. Wrap up your decadent weekend with Sunday brunch at The Corner Office before heading out on moped scooter to explore downtown Denver and a relaxing spa treatment at The Oxford Club, Spa & Salon.



The Curtis Lloyd & Harry offer includes:



Two nights' accommodations at the Curtis in Corner King Deluxe room

One Powder Blue & One Orange Tuxedo with matching top hats

Two pairs of Icelantic Nomad 95 Skis, handmade in Colorado with custom Denver skyline art

Luxury Jet service to/from Aspen, including transportation to/from the downtown hotel and Colorado's Centennial Airport

SUV transportation to/from Aspen Mountain

Two single-day lift tickets to Aspen Mountain

12 pack of bottled beers from Aspen Beer Co. to enjoy on the flight home

$100 credit to The Corner Office

3-hour Moped rental to explore downtown Denver

$200 credit to Oxford Club, Spa & Salon for relaxing spa treatments

Late check-out on Sunday

Damn, only two nights for $10,000? I've only spent so much in such a short amount of time once in my entire life, and that was only because nobody else would post my bail. Some 'friends' they turned out to be. "Isn't starting a fire at the house party they were all at but you weren't invited to what landed you in jail in the first place?" Yes but what's your point?

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees it's not a proper winter vacation until you've gotten your tongue frozen to something.