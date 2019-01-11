Dart Through Solo Cup Ping Pong Ball Trick Shot

January 11, 2019

This is a video of a man with far too much time on his hands bouncing a ping pong ball towards a dartboard, then throwing a solo cup with a dart through the bottom into the board in time for the ping pong ball to land in it when it arrives. Now I'm not saying this is probably the most important thing this man has ever accomplished, but just watching it feels like the most important thing I've ever accomplished, so I can only imagine how he feels. "Like it's time to get a job?" I you have time for this, you have time for two jobs AND some volunteer work.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with slow motion and another angle.

Thanks to Pavel, who agrees that is not how you play darts or beer pong.

  • James Mcelroy

    oh my god, yes.

