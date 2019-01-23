Damn, Mother Nature: A Majestic Sea Cow Grazing On Seagrass

This is a video from El Quseir on the Red Sea in Egypt of a dugong grazing on seagrass. Did you know the (nearly endangered) dugong is the last living species of the family Dugongidae? There used to be another, much larger known species in the family (Steller's sea cow, Hydrodamalis gigas) that reached 30-feet in length and weighed as much as ten tons, but it was hunted to extinction within 27 years of being discovered by Europeans in the mid 1700's. Oh, humans -- you can't live with them, and *mashing big red button* dammit I'm tired of this button never working.

Keep going for the video while I pour one out for Steller's sea cows.

