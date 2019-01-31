Cute (But Expensive): UFO Alien Abduction Earring

January 31, 2019

ufo-abduction-earring-1.jpg

This is the 'Tender Abduction UFO Earring' crafted and sold by Sofia Ajram of Etsy shop sofiazakia. Admittedly *rubbing aloe on sphincter* a tender alien abduction would be nice for once. The 14k gold and diamond earring is actually an ear jacket (it only requires a single piercing to wear since the tractor beam rays are attached to the UFO via a post in the rear) but, unfortunately for anybody who wants one but isn't made of money, cost $830 apiece. That makes a pair *doing the math* $830 x 2. Of course it's only a matter of time until somebody makes a cheap knockoff, because, if there's one thing you can count on, it's people stealing other people's ideas to make a quick buck. Now if you'll excuse me, I have an Etsy shop to open. "You wouldn't." But only because I'm lazy.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

ufo-abduction-earring-2.jpg

ufo-abduction-earring-3.jpg

Thanks Brianna, who agrees apparently gold and diamonds are still expensive.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Getting an anal probe would be less painful than wearing this.

  • Irina Abramovich

    I want s tiny pic of your anal probe on my earrings

blog comments powered by Disqus
