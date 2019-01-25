Coooool: Video Of Splitting Open A Boulder Opal To See Its Beauty For The First Time

This is a video from Queensland, Australia of a couple opal miners splitting a rock to reveal the black opal inside for the very first time. Some more info while I smash open every rock on my walk to Taco Bell hoping for a geode. "That's a piece of sidewalk." I'M A GEM HUNTER, I KNOW WHAT I'M DOING:

"I am a female boulder opal miner in outback Queensland. In this video, I share one of the most amazing moments that I get to experience with my team; exposing an opal and being the first person on the planet to gaze upon its natural beauty. To find, extract and split a raw boulder opal is simply like no other experience. At our ethically sustainable mining site, we split boulder opal along the opal vein running though ironstone rock every day, if we're lucky. This boulder opal that we split open has gem grade black opal inside."

That must be pretty rewarding. Also, I'm pretty sure opals are my mom's favorite gemstone. Or is it star sapphires? Whatever the case, do you wanna know what my favorite gemstone is? "Not really." Moon rock! "Moon rock is not a gemstone." Whatever it's actually Pop Rocks anyway.

Thanks to Carsten, who still remembers the first time he disappointedly split a rock to reveal the more plain rock inside.