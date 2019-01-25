Coooool: Video Of Splitting Open A Boulder Opal To See Its Beauty For The First Time

January 25, 2019

This is a video from Queensland, Australia of a couple opal miners splitting a rock to reveal the black opal inside for the very first time. Some more info while I smash open every rock on my walk to Taco Bell hoping for a geode. "That's a piece of sidewalk." I'M A GEM HUNTER, I KNOW WHAT I'M DOING:

"I am a female boulder opal miner in outback Queensland. In this video, I share one of the most amazing moments that I get to experience with my team; exposing an opal and being the first person on the planet to gaze upon its natural beauty. To find, extract and split a raw boulder opal is simply like no other experience. At our ethically sustainable mining site, we split boulder opal along the opal vein running though ironstone rock every day, if we're lucky. This boulder opal that we split open has gem grade black opal inside."

That must be pretty rewarding. Also, I'm pretty sure opals are my mom's favorite gemstone. Or is it star sapphires? Whatever the case, do you wanna know what my favorite gemstone is? "Not really." Moon rock! "Moon rock is not a gemstone." Whatever it's actually Pop Rocks anyway.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carsten, who still remembers the first time he disappointedly split a rock to reveal the more plain rock inside.

  • James Aames

    All of the talk about tapping it, squirting and then all of the moaning and groaning. Then after that she says “you never get sick of this stuff, do you?” I’m kind of getting a little worked up...

  • FearlessFarris

    WTF is an "ethically sustainable" gem mining operation? Do they plant a tiny gem seedling for each mature gem they harvest?

  • Bling Nye

    Far as I can tell, it's not referring to sustainable mining (obviously, as you mention 'replanting' gems...) but rather the manner in which they are operating, doing so 'ethically' with responsibility and care for lessened environmental destruction, avoiding (or repairing through remediation) much of the ecological impacts of traditional gem mining.

    Excerpts from this link:

    "Inherently mining gemstones in principle are not truly sustainable- they are a limited resource. But there are ways to minimize harm to the environment. When mining operations are not thoughtfully designed, they can pollute air and water, erode soil, and destroy habitats.

    Erosion, deforestation, and habitat loss are not inevitable. The most sustainable gem mines include a careful plan for restoring the landscape and ecosystem after extraction."

  • Lorraine H. Swaney

  • The_Wretched

    Best part is when he asks for a squirt and she obliges.

  • Bling Nye
  • Nicholas Conrad

    I read that book, 'sex on the moon' about the nasa intern who stole a whole safe full of moon rocks, the street value was in the billions, so, close enough to gemstone for our purposes I think. Can't comment on the street value of pop rocks, I had some in the 80s and my mom told me to keep them mint in their original packaging, but I didn't listen. Can't bring myself to check the prices now.

    Oh, the book wasn't very good, bottom line, it was super easy to steal from nasa, also he put some of the rocks under a hotel matters and banged his side piece on them (hence the title) right before getting busted. His wife (understandably) didn't bail him out of jail. The end.

  • James Mcelroy

    gorgeous, just gorgeous.

