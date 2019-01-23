Cool: Guy Takes Stroll Atop World's Deepest Lake With Crystal Clear Ice On Top

This is a six-minute video of a man walking around on Lake Baikal (the world's deepest lake) in Siberia while it's got an almost 6-inch sheet of crystal clear ice cover. In his own words while I swish my feet around in the shower and pretend I'm walking on water, but am really just trying to make sure all the pee goes down the drain:

"Walk on the incredibly transparent, crystal clear ice. It felt like I was standing on the water or walking on a very fragile glass. Despite this, I knew it's safe to be there as thickness of ice was about 15cm

I could clearly see the bottom of the lake, stones, fish. All of this made me feel like I was looking into a fairyland, which never existed anywhere apart from dreams. Such a miracle. Iced Baikal is something really extraordinary and mesmerizing"

Obviously, with a max depth of 1,642-meters (5,387-feet), he's not looking at the bottom of the deepest portion of the lake, but some of its much, much shallower waters towards the shore. And speaking of shallow-- "You should never judge a book by its cover." Exactly, especially since *removing book jacket* TA-DA! "It's actually a nudie magazine." Works great everywhere there isn't somebody looking over your shoulder.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Jacoby, who agrees it would have been even more nuts to see a body under that ice.