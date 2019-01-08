Compilation Of A Man Cutting Almost Transparent, Paper-Thin Slices of Fruits And Vegetables With An Ultra-Sharp Japanese Knife

January 8, 2019

This is a video of Italian knife vendor Giacomo Giovannitti demonstrating the incredibly sharp blade of a Japanese chef's knife by cutting almost transparent, paper-thin slices of various fruits and vegetables. I'm gonna be honest, if this was an infomercial I would definitely be calling in the next 30 minutes to get the free bonus. Also, why do I get the feeling the burger joint around the corner from my apartment uses these knives? I don't think I've ever gotten a slice of tomato from that place that I couldn't read a newspaper through. "Maybe you should go somewhere else then." But it's so close. "Then stop complaining?" You know I cant do that.

Keep going for the soothing video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees it would be even more impressive if he could make those cuts when the fruits and vegetables are thrown at him.

  • Eric Ord
  • Eric Ord

    My gif got two upvotes. How many did BOTH of yours get COMBINED?

  • Deksam

    They could have used that knife in Goodfellas for cutting of the garlic so thin, it melts in your mouth.

  • Jenness

    That's cool but what do you really need paper thin cuts like that for? So the vegetables will melt into sauce or garnish or...idk Seems like a lot of talent wasted on something some big fat jackass is going to shove down his gullet with a pint of beer.

  • Bling Nye

    Mostly it's for sashimi. "The ito-zukuri cut, which translates into "thread slice," is the style in which the fish is cut into thin sheets, less than 2 mm (1⁄16 in) thick." https://en.wikipedia.org/wi...

  • Wooder

    Maybe he's a vegan chef...he can chop beans for you...

