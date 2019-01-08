Compilation Of A Man Cutting Almost Transparent, Paper-Thin Slices of Fruits And Vegetables With An Ultra-Sharp Japanese Knife

This is a video of Italian knife vendor Giacomo Giovannitti demonstrating the incredibly sharp blade of a Japanese chef's knife by cutting almost transparent, paper-thin slices of various fruits and vegetables. I'm gonna be honest, if this was an infomercial I would definitely be calling in the next 30 minutes to get the free bonus. Also, why do I get the feeling the burger joint around the corner from my apartment uses these knives? I don't think I've ever gotten a slice of tomato from that place that I couldn't read a newspaper through. "Maybe you should go somewhere else then." But it's so close. "Then stop complaining?" You know I cant do that.

Keep going for the soothing video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees it would be even more impressive if he could make those cuts when the fruits and vegetables are thrown at him.