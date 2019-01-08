Company Claims Self-Driving Tesla Hit And 'Killed' One Of Its Autonomous Robots At CES In Las Vegas

This is some questionable 'security cam' footage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas of an alleged self-driving Tesla hitting and 'killing' a $2,000/day rentable autonomous humanoid robot from Promobot. Some more info before we get to the bottom of this and start pointing fingers and yelling obscenities:

The accident occurred on Paradise Rd Sunday night as engineers transported the firm's robots to the display booth.

According to Promobot, a number of robots were making their way to the booth around 7 p.m. when one of them stepped out of line and into the parking lot roadway. As it did, it was struck by a Tesla Model S operating in autonomous mode. The crash tipped the robot onto its side, causing 'serious damage,' Promobot says. Now, with parts of its body, head, arm mechanisms, and movement platform destroyed, it cannot be put on display. The firm says the damage is likely irreparable.

Some are saying this was all just a publicity stunt orchestrated by Promobot, and I'm tempted to agree. For one, where the hell are the other robots and why is this one just chilling in the street by itself with nobody around? For two, I fail to believe the Tesla wouldn't avoid such a large non-moving obstacle (and why is the car hugging the left side of the road if it wasn't intentionally being driven over there?). For three, in the video it looks like you can see some sort of rope around the tree behind the robot, which could have been used to pull the turd over as the car passed. The only thing I don't understand is that if this was a publicity stunt, what did Promobot accomplish besides proving that if one of their robots falls over it's basically going to Humpty Dumpy and be rendered "likely irreparable?" That does not sound like the sort of robot I'd be willing to spend $2,000/day to rent, especially without any sex features.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jenness, who agrees Promobot would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for you meddling kids.