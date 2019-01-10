Close Calls: Highway Sign Falls On Woman's SUV As She Drives By

January 10, 2019

Because absolutely everything in Australia wants you dead, this is a short dashcam video of a 53-year old woman driving along Melbourne's Tullmarine Freeway during rush hour when a highway exit sign tries to slice her SUV in half. Thankfully, the woman only suffered minor neck injuries in the incident. But like, do you need a lawyer or what? Because I haven't gone to law school but I really think I could win this. "No thank you." Objection! "Overruled." Damn, you might be able to win this on your own.

Keep going for a local news report including the dashcam footage and the aftermath.

Thanks to Ilana and Irina A, who agree somebody just earned their 'God is my copilot' bumper sticker.

Previous Post
Next Post