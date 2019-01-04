Chinese Probe Sends Back First Image Of The Dark Side Of The Moon

January 4, 2019

dark-side-of-the-moon.jpg

This is the first image sent back to earth from China's Chang'e-4 probe, the first spacecraft in human history to land on the far side of the moon (at least that world governments are willing to let us know about). Some more info while I daydream I'm there eating moon cheese and crackers and trying to thumb a ride with some aliens:

Navigating to the far side poses a unique communications challenge. Sometimes known as the "dark side" of the moon, even though it does receive sunlight, the far side never faces the Earth because of tidal locking. That means budding human (or robot) explorers have to find a way to establish and maintain radio contact.


China National Space Administration/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
To communicate with the Chang'e 4 mission on the moon's surface, the Chinese space agency launched the Queqiao relay satellite into a halo orbit over the dark side of the moon in May. The satellite overcomes the communications challenge, allowing the lander and rover to phone home, via relay, and send scientific data back.

Honestly, I'm just happy we're still doing space stuff. It's depressing to think people don't care about space anymore, so it's a refreshing reminder we're still making an effort. Granted not nearly enough effort to actually save humanity before we destroy earth, but at least we gave it the ol' college try.

Keep going for a video, which includes the probe's descent and some animations.

Thanks to beard, who agrees Pink Floyd would be happy.

Optical Illusion Hidden Image Revealed By Shaking Your Head

Previous Story

I Want One: Man Makes Card-Reading Mini Jukebox For Father

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: earth, i like how the china national space agency logo is so reminiscent of star trek, let's get out of here!, moon cheese, natural satellites, our place in the solar system, outerspace, probe, satellite, so that's what that looks like, space, the dark side of the moon, the moon, to infinity and beyond!, video, weird it almost looks like the light side of the moon
Previous Post
Next Post