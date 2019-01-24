Chevy Constructs A Full-Scale LEGO Replica Of Its 2019 Silverado Truck

Note: Larger version HERE so you can really appreciate the blocky contouring.

To promote The Lego Movie 2 (complete with Chevy Silverado product placement), this is a video of the full-scale 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT Trailboss built out of LEGO. The build "required 334,544 pieces and more than 2,000 hours of assembly from 18 workers," weighs 3,307 pounds, and absolutely nothing works except for the lights. Damn, that is going to be one long, slow push to the mall, but at least we can do it at night.

Keep going for a video of the zero-emission truck's construction.

Thanks to Andrew, who agrees more public transportation should be zero emissions. Specifically the riders. What is wrong with you people?!