Cat Casually Throws Stack Of Hand Towels On Floor One By One

January 28, 2019

Because cats are nature's original @$$holes, this is a short video of a pretty kitty casually throwing a stack of hand towels on the floor one by one. Cats: they do what they want and it's your responsibility to clean up after them. Do you think my cats even respect that I clean their litter box? "No." Do you think my dogs respect that I pick up their poop on walks? "No." Do you think they think they're better than me? "Aren't they?" Well yeah but do you think they think it? I wanna know where I stand in the household chain of respect. "Above a rug but below the bed or sofa." That's what I was afraid of.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to becca b, who particularly enjoyed how the cat did this right in front of the person filming, not a care in the world.

  • Eric Ord

    Somehow this too reminds me of my FIRSTS and shitposts

  • Jenness

    It's the face of total no craps given and "what you gonna do about it" at the end that makes the video.

  • Wooder

    This is how cats become OUTDOOR cats...regardless of weather.

  • I've said it once, Ill say it again...Cats are jerks! #dogsrule

  • Andyman7714

    Yeah, but I love my jerk cat.

  • Irina Abramovich

    My kitten tries to rip my hair out and I love him!!!

  • Draco Basileus

    Pussy grabbing?

  • Corky McButterpants

    More like an asshole toweling.

  • Irina Abramovich

    First!!!!!!! That kitten is super cute— I love it.=)

