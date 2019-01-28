Cat Casually Throws Stack Of Hand Towels On Floor One By One

Because cats are nature's original @$$holes, this is a short video of a pretty kitty casually throwing a stack of hand towels on the floor one by one. Cats: they do what they want and it's your responsibility to clean up after them. Do you think my cats even respect that I clean their litter box? "No." Do you think my dogs respect that I pick up their poop on walks? "No." Do you think they think they're better than me? "Aren't they?" Well yeah but do you think they think it? I wanna know where I stand in the household chain of respect. "Above a rug but below the bed or sofa." That's what I was afraid of.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to becca b, who particularly enjoyed how the cat did this right in front of the person filming, not a care in the world.