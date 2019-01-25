But Why?: Heinz Creates Ketchup Caviar (Sans Fish Eggs)

January 25, 2019

heinz-caviar.jpg

Because I'm not really sure why really, these are some of the bottles of Heinz Ketchup Caviar the company is giving away to 150 lucky(?) winners who reply to this Tweet in honor of wait for it -- Valen-HEINZ Day. Dear God. You can rest easy though, Aquaman, because the ketchup caviar doesn't actually contain any fish roe, they're actually just gelatinous ketchup balls for garnishing whatever ultra-fancy meal you just cooked that's served with ketchup. Probably lobster or truffles or something. Still, fingers crossed Heinz plans on following up this smash-hit marketing campaign with the re-release purple ketchup.

Keep going for a video. That's right, a video.

Thanks to v, who agrees the fanciest ketchup has been and always will be Grey Poupon. "That's mustard." Please, it's so fancy it can be whatever it wants to be.

  • Bling Nye

    First thing that popped into my head: https://i.pinimg.com/origin...

  • Tigerh8r

    I'll pair them with Grey Poupon on my gourmet hotdogs.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Yeeeeesssssss sounds delicious!

  • Lorraine H. Swaney

  • The_Wretched

    150? They could only get one case of tiny cakes glass jars? Cheap.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    It's the dippin dots of an alternate future past!

