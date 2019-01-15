Brazilian Man Tests Parachute Bought On eBay By Jumping Off Balcony

January 15, 2019

parachute-testing.jpg

This is a video of a Brazilian man testing the parachute he allegedly purchased off eBay by jumping off his very high balcony. You can hear a baby crying in the background throughout the video, presumably because it senses it's about to grow up never knowing its father. Thankfully, the parachute opens and dude seems to make a very reasonable landing in the grass below. That was a relief, and I was able to watch the video again without peeking between the cracks in my fingers, ready to slam them shut like window blinds in the event this man was hoodwinked and only bought a backpack.

Keep going for two versions of the video in case the first, slightly higher quality one doesn't work. Also somebody feel free to translate.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees you don't know till you try.

  • Deksam

    That ... could have been worse.

  • The_Wretched

    Let's see try #2. Repacking those things isn't easy. In any event, that small child needs better care and is clearly emotionally distressed.

  • ben

    Agreed, pretty idiotic to do it in front of your child

  • Konstantin

    Is there any reason to believe he didn't repack ir? He obviously knows how to use it, and not repacking it would be lunacy for anyone that knows how to jump. And with a repacked chute, it can come from a trustworthy man in a trenchcoat, who says it fell off a truck, for all it matters. You're not going to end up jumping with something that won't be more unlikely to work than usual if you packed it yourself.

    Now, the fact that he clearly has no time for backup chute is another matter. But tried and tested chute has the same odds of not opening.

  • murilodude

    Portuguese transcript:

    Jumper: (gives general instructions)
    Wife: oh, dear God
    (Baby Cries)
    Wife: Oh God, the thingy is folded!
    Jumper: "Take care so it don't get tangled in your hands"
    Jumper: Why are you scared (talking to guy)? I should be the one scared. Stop being a crybaby! Stop shitting your pants, hold it strong in your hands
    Jumper: Are you filming it?
    Jumper: 3, 2 1, jump!
    Wife: OH MY GODDNESS
    Kid: DADDY!
    Wife: Crazy man... (abour her husband)
    Guy: Way to go, man! YEAHH Now its my turn!!
    Wife: What a stupid man

  • The_Wretched

    On the plus side, if he keeps up being this stupid, he'll be dead and out of the kid's life.

  • Wooder

    I guess he had to try it sometime so why not 600 ft rather than 10,000 ft.
    They can at least maybe have an open casket for 600ft.

  • Closet Nerd

    Now, Rabbit, a good cop does what... before using his equipment in the field? - Uh, they test it?
    They test it. Exactly.

  • Ollie Williams

    GOOD... ENOUGH... TO FUCK... YOUR MOTHER!

  • Closet Nerd

    You're gonna feel a little pinch.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Is she crying cos she was banking on that sweet insurance money?

  • Ollie Williams

    Skip to :54 to see him jump.

  • Wooder

    Waited for the camping supplies to come out of the backpack!

    He didn't even put out a wading pool at the bottom (Plan B)...

