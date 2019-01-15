Brazilian Man Tests Parachute Bought On eBay By Jumping Off Balcony

This is a video of a Brazilian man testing the parachute he allegedly purchased off eBay by jumping off his very high balcony. You can hear a baby crying in the background throughout the video, presumably because it senses it's about to grow up never knowing its father. Thankfully, the parachute opens and dude seems to make a very reasonable landing in the grass below. That was a relief, and I was able to watch the video again without peeking between the cracks in my fingers, ready to slam them shut like window blinds in the event this man was hoodwinked and only bought a backpack.

Keep going for two versions of the video in case the first, slightly higher quality one doesn't work. Also somebody feel free to translate.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees you don't know till you try.