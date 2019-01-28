Boeing's Flying Car Has First Successful Test Flight

January 28, 2019

boeing-flying-car.jpg

Because it seems like everybody and their brother (I'm looking at you, Orville and Wilbur) are developing very similar looking quad/hex/octocopter style flying cars these days, this is a short video of Boeing's entry into the autonomous flying car market of the future taking its first successful test flight (more of a test takeoff, hover and land) in Manassas, Virginia. *watches underwhelming video* Wow, what a time to be alive wish you lived way further in the future (but not so far it's all robots).

Keep going for the video while I cryogenically freeze myself and leave a Post-It on the glass to my chamber leaving explicit instructions to not thaw me until we have flying cars that fold out of briefcases Jetsons style.

Thanks to hairless, who wants to be woken up when there's a video of a flying car towing somebody on a hoverboard.

Guy Shines World's Brightest Flashlight In Mouth To See If It Can Make Light Come Out His Eyes (SPOILER: Yes!)

Previous Story

Meanwhile In Russia: Dad Builds Leaf Blower Powered Sled For Daughter

Next Story
  • Talon184

    Dammit, these things won't be real flying cars until they ditch the propellers and design anti-gravity technology to make the things hover all sci-fi-style. Scientists need to watch 5th element, Blade Runner or the friggin Jetsons to see what flying cars are supposed to look like.

  • Andrew

    wait 200 years

  • Deksam

    Boeing... There goes another part.

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    That's not a flying car any more than my honda is a rolling plane. Why the fuck do you need to call it a car? Because of the Jetsons?

  • Javier Arreola

    That's a plane baby!!!

  • WhiteEagle2

    That looks more like a drive-able plane than a flying car.

  • Andyman7714

    Looks like a plane attached to a drone.

  • WhiteEagle2

    Actually, it doesn't appear to even have wheels? So it's just a VTOL right now.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: baby steps, come on put the pedal to the metal, companies, congratulations?, flying cars, getting around, hmm, i'm flying jack!, iffy, so that's what that looks like, the future, the future nears, transportation, well that was underwhelming
Previous Post
Next Post