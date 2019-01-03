Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata Performed With The Bass A Bar Late And Melody A Bar Early

January 3, 2019

beethoven-moonlight-sonata-altered.jpg

This is a Soundcloud file of musician Isaac Schankler performing Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata but with the bass coming a bar early and the melody a bar late. Honestly, it still sounded incredibly beautiful and I don't even know if I would have noticed a difference from the original, but 1) I'm not a classical music expert and 2) I have Van Gogh ears. "You mean you cut them off?" No, I just mean they don't work very well. "Well that's a shame." HUH? "I said that's a shame." WHAT? "Very funny." Don't call me honey. "I'm leaving now." *silence* "I SAID I'M LEAVING NOW." *pretends to be asleep snoring*

Keep going for the Soundcloud.

Thanks to KR, who agrees the best moonlight sonata is the one performed between you and a lover under the covers. Or on top of them, whatever.

Wow, Mother Nature, Wow: A Bunch Of Cane Toads Trying To Mate With An 11-Foot Python

Previous Story

Well That Doesn't Look Fun: Video Of A Paraglider Caught In A Dust Devil

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    Not better and not incredibly beautiful. it's just wrong.

  • FIRST!
    I hate it when musicians bite off another musician's music. The original was fine. Go do some original stuff, will ya Mr. Copycat?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: audio, beautiful, different strokes for different folks, ears, hmm, interesting, listening to things, making beautiful music together, music, musician, piano, songs, we're getting the band back together, well that was lovely
Previous Post
Next Post