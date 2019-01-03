Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata Performed With The Bass A Bar Late And Melody A Bar Early

This is a Soundcloud file of musician Isaac Schankler performing Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata but with the bass coming a bar early and the melody a bar late. Honestly, it still sounded incredibly beautiful and I don't even know if I would have noticed a difference from the original, but 1) I'm not a classical music expert and 2) I have Van Gogh ears. "You mean you cut them off?" No, I just mean they don't work very well. "Well that's a shame." HUH? "I said that's a shame." WHAT? "Very funny." Don't call me honey. "I'm leaving now." *silence* "I SAID I'M LEAVING NOW." *pretends to be asleep snoring*

Keep going for the Soundcloud.

Thanks to KR, who agrees the best moonlight sonata is the one performed between you and a lover under the covers. Or on top of them, whatever.