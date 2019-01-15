Ballet Dancer's Performance Of Two Much Smaller People Fighting Each Other
This is a cute video of ballet dancer Oleg Chernasov performing a routine that appears as if two tiny people are fighting each other. An impressive performance, and I have to admire his commitment to the act -- I don't think I've spent that much time uncomfortably bent over since paying my taxes last year.
Keep going for the performance.
Thanks again to hairless, who did it, three tips in a day -- come to the front of the class to receive your gold star sticker and coupon for one free small beer from Applebee's.
