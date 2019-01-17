Awww: Hamsters Racing Through A Five-Level Maze

January 17, 2019

This is a video of two hamsters racing (separately) through a five-level maze constructed out of cardboard by their loving owner and operator of Youtube channel The Secret Life of My Hamster. Who knew hamsters had secret lives? Although, admittedly, I did wonder what they did under those plastic igloos all day. "I'm pretty sure they sleep." OR LEAD SECRET LIVES. "They sleep." Man, I bet I'm getting catfished by hamsters on a dating site right now.

Thanks to Ariel, who, wait -- THAT Ariel? "Different one." But do you have a tail? "No." But did you USED to have a tail prior to meeting that half-wit Prince Charming. "His name's Eric." I knew it -- I knew it!

