Art Installations: Toto's 'Africa' Playing Endlessly In The African Dessert On A Solar Powered Sound System

Because art means different things to different people (to me, tasteful nudes all day every day), this is a video demonstration of the art installation erected by Namibian artist Max Siedentopf, which consists of a solar-battery powered sound system endlessly playing Toto's 'Africa' on loop in the coastal Namib Desert. Some more info while I play Rebecca Black's 'Friday' and daydream that it really is:

"[I] wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit 'Africa' in Africa," explains the 27-year-old artist.

"Some [Namibians] love it and some say it's probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that's a great compliment." He has chosen an undisclosed spot in the 55-million-year-old Namib desert to set up six speakers attached to an MP3 player with the single track on it. Mr Siedentopf says he hopes the song will play for another 55 million years. "Most parts of the installation were chosen to be as durable as possible, but I'm sure the harsh environment of the desert will devour the installation eventually."

I wonder how long it really will last. My guess is just about one minute after somebody discovers it. And, God willing, that person will be me -- I've been needing a new sound system for my apartment, and free is definitely the right price. As a matter of fact *checks bank account* free is the only price.

