Another Day, Another Backpack With A Viewing Portal For Carrying Your Pet Around Town

January 23, 2019

pet-portal-backpacks-6.jpg

Remember those pet carriers with a bubble viewing portal for carrying your pet around town? "How could I forget, I bought one." Same here, plus in different colors to coordinate with my outfits. Anyway, because competition is the mother of innovation getting angry at a competitor and burning their factory to the ground, these are the pet walking backpacks available from Thanko (5,980 yen, ~$55). They're available in black or white and are suitable for one 8kg (~17.5-pound) cat (PROTIP: if that's not a Maine Coon it should probably be walking to burn some calories), a 6kg (~13-pound) dog, or a shit-ton of gerbils or hamsters. Don't have a real pet? Carry around a stuffed animal! People will think you're weird but that's okay because you are.

Keep going for a bunch more product shots and a short video showing a pet's-eye-view from inside the backpack.

pet-portal-backpacks-1.jpg

pet-portal-backpacks-2.jpg

pet-portal-backpacks-3.jpg

pet-portal-backpacks-4.jpg

pet-portal-backpacks-5.jpg

pet-portal-backpacks-7.jpg

pet-portal-backpacks-8.jpg

Thanks to v, who agrees this is not the backpack for fish.

Man Builds Homemade Flamethrower For Snow Removal

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, backpack, carrying things, cats, dogs, having a great time, look at me i'm a space ranger, pets, problem solving, real products that exist, selling things, the great outdoors, this is my spaceship i'm going to the moon, to infinity and beyond!, well hello there!, whatever works
Previous Post