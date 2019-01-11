An Animated Tribute To The Slipcover Art Of Blank VHS Tapes

This is a well constructed animation created by Russian video editor 4096 that pays tribute to the slipcover art on blank VHS tapes, with each different brand's cover art smoothly morphing into the next. I remember some of those! Man, I can't even tell you how many VHS tapes I filled up with Saturday morning cartoons. Probably two, and possibly even three. "That's it?" Well I've never been much of a morning person, and it's not like my parents are going to record cartoons for me just so I can hog the TV watching them all later. "Smart parents." They also discovered that if they unplugged the television I would just assume it was broken and go play outside because I thought the power came through the TV antennae. "Why did you think that?" Because that's what my dad told me. "Wow, really smart parents." Everything they ever taught me was a lie. And I was homeschooled, so I still have eighteen years of relearning to do.

Keep going for a trip down memory lane.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees there was nothing like the smell of a freshly unwrapped blank VHS tape. It smelled like...possibilities.