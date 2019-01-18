An Animated Journey Into The Leaf Of A Redwood Tree All The Way Down To Molecular-Level Photosynthesis

This is an animated video created by the California Academy Of Sciences imagining a trip into the leaf of a redwood tree, continuing to zoom and enhance smaller and smaller until we're witnessing the process of photosynthesis on a molecular level. For reference, that's pretty tiny. I THINK.

Take a journey inside a leaf of a redwood tree. Enter the stoma and view photosynthesis on a molecular level, knowing that the animation prioritizes scientific accuracy.

'Prioritizes scientific accuracy?' You know how I feel about scientific accuracy. "It's best disregarded in favor of superstition and archaic beliefs, especially when it doesn't fit your agenda." Exactly. Now if you'll excuse me, I have a climate staying the same summit to attend.

Keep going for the video, which looks suspiciously like the trip I took through an alien galaxy.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees if you look at anything closely enough, everything is magic.