An Animated Journey Into The Leaf Of A Redwood Tree All The Way Down To Molecular-Level Photosynthesis

January 18, 2019

This is an animated video created by the California Academy Of Sciences imagining a trip into the leaf of a redwood tree, continuing to zoom and enhance smaller and smaller until we're witnessing the process of photosynthesis on a molecular level. For reference, that's pretty tiny. I THINK.

Take a journey inside a leaf of a redwood tree. Enter the stoma and view photosynthesis on a molecular level, knowing that the animation prioritizes scientific accuracy.

'Prioritizes scientific accuracy?' You know how I feel about scientific accuracy. "It's best disregarded in favor of superstition and archaic beliefs, especially when it doesn't fit your agenda." Exactly. Now if you'll excuse me, I have a climate staying the same summit to attend.

Keep going for the video, which looks suspiciously like the trip I took through an alien galaxy.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees if you look at anything closely enough, everything is magic.

Oh, Just A Part-Dingo Dog Getting Massaged By Two Remote Controlled Boxing Robots

Previous Story

New Footage Of Divers Swimming Alongside Deep Blue, One Of The Largest Great White Sharks Ever Recorded

Next Story
  • sizzlepants

    Now THIS clip encapsulates the totality of life.

  • Closet Nerd

    WOW!!!

  • Olinda Sally

    Start Earning $90 a day for working an online job from your home office for couple of hrs daily... Get regularly paid once a week... All you need is a personal computer, internet connection, and some free time... Superb thing about this is that I have more free time with my kids. I am in a position to dedicate quality time with my friends and family and look after my children and also going on vacation together with them very often. Don't avoid this chance and try to act rapidly. Check it out, what it is about... START WORKING IMMEDIATELY!!!

  • Andyman7714

    I think I saw my house.

  • Bling Nye

    Science, bitches.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animation, learning by looking, magic, mother nature, nature, photosynthesis, plants, small, tiny, um did we just fly in there through that leaf's vagina? because it sure looked like it, video, what does it all mean, whoa, zoom and enhance!
Previous Post
Next Post