Ambush Predators: A Video About The California Turret Spider

LATE WARNING: Spider attack above.

This is a clip from the science video series Deep Look produced by KQED and PBS Digital Studios highlighting the lives of California turret spiders, ambush predators that spend their entire lives in the little turret towers they've built on Northern California forest floors (except for males attempting to mate, who will leave their tower to either get ambushed and eaten by a female assuming they're prey, or successfully mating then typically dying). Some more info while I'm thankful I'm not a male California turret spider looking to mate:

Turret spiders are ambush hunters. While remaining hidden inside their turrets, they're able to sense the vibrations created by their prey's footsteps.

That's when the turret spider strikes, busting out of the hollow tower like an eight-legged jack-in-the-box. With lightning speed the spider swings its fangs down like daggers, injecting venom into its prey before dragging it down into the burrow. "It's like the scene in a horror movie where the monster appears out of nowhere -- you can't not jump," Pearce said.

Thankfully, the spiders are only about the size of your pinky nail, so they're not really that terrifying except when seen up-close. And if you have my pinky nails they're not terrifying at all because they don't exist, since I don't have either pinky nail. "How'd you lose them, GW?" I don't wanna talk about it. "Were you doing something stupid?" Okay okay okay -- you know how sometimes you see videos of chefs just whacking away at a piece of meat with a butcher knife trying to separate the bones? "Mmhmm?" I lost them holding my hands up on a roller coaster at the fair.

Keep going for the very informative video while I speculate whether ambush predation evolved from members within a species born with the lazy gene.

Thanks to Christina D, for inspiring me to develop a castle defense mobile game based on turret spiders and insects. I'm gonna be rich!