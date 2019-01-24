Amazon Begins Testing Autonomous Package Delivery Via Cooler-Sized 'Scout' Robots

January 24, 2019

This week Amazon began testing autonomous package deliveries in neighborhoods in Snohomish County, Washington, via its new fleet of Scouts, little drink-cooler sized six-wheeled robots. Some more info while I order some toys. "ADULT toys?" Well I am an adult. "Soooo...." LEGO sets, pervert.

While the robots can navigate by themselves, an Amazon employee will accompany them, at least for now.


Scout is about the size of a small cooler and it trundles along at walking pace. Amazon claims the battery-powered robot can safely deal with obstacles such as pedestrians and pets. However, it's not yet clear how Scout verifies customers' identity to make sure its storage hatch opens only for the correct people.

Yeah, how does it make sure to only open for the correct person? And where's its home base? How many packages does it carry at once? And how do I know the person whose delivery is right before mine won't just help themselves to the sex toys I ordered? "I thought you were buying LEGO sets." LOL, you sound like my girlfriend. "Because I believed you?" Yes, especially considering I've never given you any reason to do anything but not believe me -- I'm pretty sure that makes it your bad.

Keep going for a video demonstration of a Scout in action.

Thanks to Elizabeth B, who agrees Amazon should just launch packages into the sky and have them fall down our chimneys Santa Clause style. Seriously would that be so hard?

  • Ghost Pirates

    Nice! A robot who will give me a package and take my garbage.

  • Yea, but what about the fact that people are shit? The video doesn't show how it will combat the issues with dockless bikes and scooters.

    That includes people throwing these in the garbage, people dragging these into their home or garage as a hostage, people pissing all over or in these, people ripping these things to shreds, people getting a $30 kit over the internet to reprogram it for your own personal use.

    People are shit. Amazon should be well aware of that.

  • Wooder

    I question the future of this. So in Washington where it snows and rains hard, does it have 4x4 and get through big puddles...
    Can it even cross the road without been reduces to nuts and bolts..**still shaking head**

  • GeneralDisorder

    It appears to have 6x6. Although bigger beefier wheels/tires may be in order for rougher terrain.

  • Titty McNipplefondler
  • Closet Nerd

    You know they ain't sending that shit to Philly, you remember what we did to the hitch-hiking robot!!!!
    https://geekologie.com/2015...

  • Eric Ord

    Somehow this reminds me of when Homer Simpson would beat the shit out of the weather station in high school to impress Marge.

