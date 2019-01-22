Almost Four Minutes Of Bob Ross Peeling Contact Paper And Tape Off His Paintings

January 22, 2019

This is an almost four minute supercut of Bob Ross peeling contact paper and tape from his work on The Joy Of Painting. It was very relaxing to watch and listen to. Honestly, there are very few things I wouldn't watch Bob Ross do over and over again for four minutes. *wink* Very, VERY few things, if you catch my drift. "I don't wanna catch anything of yours." That's probably for the best.

Thanks to carey, who knows what I like, and I like whatever Bob is doing.

