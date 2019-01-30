AI Deep-Learning Program Places Steve Buscemi's Face On Jennifer Lawrence In Golden Globes Video

January 30, 2019

This is a video created using a deep-learning artificial intelligence program that placed Steve Buscemi's face on Jennifer Lawrence's head and body while she was speaking at the 2016 Golden Globe awards. So, if you were wondering if we've gone too far the answer is yes -- we're already over the edge of the cliff like Wyle E. Coyote and just haven't realized it yet. The moment we look down it's all over.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees there are some things best left unseen.

