A Video Of The Speculative Political Alignments Of Mario Kart And Super Smash Bros Characters
These are two videos from Art House Politics speculating about the political alignments of Nintendo's Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros characters. I disagree with a lot of it, but I disagree with a lot of things, especially my girlfriend, and especially about what to eat. "You know, maybe we should go out for a nice Italian dinner tonight." I DON'T WANNA EAT AT ALL, I'M FAT.
Keep going for the videos.
Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees there's no way Rosalina is a flat-earther. SHE LIVES IN THE COMET OBSERVATORY FOR CRYING OUT LOUD.
