A Video Of The Speculative Political Alignments Of Mario Kart And Super Smash Bros Characters

January 31, 2019

These are two videos from Art House Politics speculating about the political alignments of Nintendo's Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros characters. I disagree with a lot of it, but I disagree with a lot of things, especially my girlfriend, and especially about what to eat. "You know, maybe we should go out for a nice Italian dinner tonight." I DON'T WANNA EAT AT ALL, I'M FAT.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees there's no way Rosalina is a flat-earther. SHE LIVES IN THE COMET OBSERVATORY FOR CRYING OUT LOUD.

  • The_Wretched

    I don't think the furry would be into kink shaming. Dude is just lit. Alternative theory, dude is GW making up you tube videos to post since it's easier than working.

  • Irina Abramovich

    2nd........ =)

    Calvin, the kitten, likes Mario ANYWAY!!!!!!!

  • Munihausen

    ""You know, maybe we should go out for a nice Italian dinner tonight." I DON'T WANNA EAT AT ALL, I'M FAT."

    If left to my own devices, I'd probably consume about 750 Calories / day. At least 1/2 of the food I consume is not out of hunger, but because somebody cooked 50lbs of it and it otherwise will go to regrettable waste.

  • Irina Abramovich

    OH YEAH?! WELLLLLLLLLL -- after rooster's wife eats 1,000 pounds of dairy straight out of the garbage every day. She's on a diet, right now, trying to lose 1 lb a year to be the fattest dieter on the planet.=)

  • Irina Abramovich

    Don't worry, I (and the fine ladies and gentlemen at the Geekologie board) think she's beautiful and could win awards for her beauty, like, 4 REALZ!!! C'mon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You guys know she's a hottie.....................................=)

