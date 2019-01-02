A Tokyo Cafe With Robot Servers Controlled By Paralyzed People From Home

This is a video of the recently opened Dawn ver.β cafe (named after a cafe of the same name in the 2008 anime Time of Eve) in Akasaka, Tokyo that features a small fleet of robot servers that are controlled remotely by paralyzed people working from home. Admittedly, as much as I hate robots, I'm into this.

This video shows how an ALS patient, unable to speak, can use his eyes to type messages that can then be spoken by the OriHime-D robot. And here another paralyzed man using a OriHime-D serves a coffee.

Arguably the best use of robots that I can think of, and possibly the ONLY good use of robots I can think of. I mean *rubbing shotgun* besides target practice. "That's a marshmallow gun." Maybe to the untrained eye. "To any eye, it's made out of PVC." But-- "But you wrote shotgun on the side?" That has to count for something.

