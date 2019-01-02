A Tokyo Cafe With Robot Servers Controlled By Paralyzed People From Home

January 2, 2019

This is a video of the recently opened Dawn ver.β cafe (named after a cafe of the same name in the 2008 anime Time of Eve) in Akasaka, Tokyo that features a small fleet of robot servers that are controlled remotely by paralyzed people working from home. Admittedly, as much as I hate robots, I'm into this.

This video shows how an ALS patient, unable to speak, can use his eyes to type messages that can then be spoken by the OriHime-D robot. And here another paralyzed man using a OriHime-D serves a coffee.

Arguably the best use of robots that I can think of, and possibly the ONLY good use of robots I can think of. I mean *rubbing shotgun* besides target practice. "That's a marshmallow gun." Maybe to the untrained eye. "To any eye, it's made out of PVC." But-- "But you wrote shotgun on the side?" That has to count for something.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gil, who agrees you better not try to skip out on paying.

  • Tigerh8r

    But - when the customer is a jerk how do they spit in his food?

  • qcp

    Good luck getting a refill in that place.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Those robots so slow. They need to hire that russian guy in robot costume.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Gross. I don't want cripples giving me food. Even in robot avatar form.

  • Wooder

    Sorry but service speed will slowly deteriorate...

  • Bling Nye

    https://thumbs.gfycat.com/M...

    It turns out, we gain time in hell incrementally. I think I just gained at least 5 more minutes for laughing at that.

  • Munihausen

    But can those robots be sexually harassed?

  • captaindash

    I'll stick my thumb drive in her.

  • Munihausen

    Daisy chain those hard drives

  • Astaroth

    That's pretty cool.

    Now all the fat truck drivers can get their jobs back.

  • captaindash

    They pronounce them "Jerbs"

  • Ollie Williams

    It's all fun and games until someone with ALS also happens to be a serial killer.

  • Munihausen

    You're thinking MS. ALS sufferers are more suicidal than homicidal.

