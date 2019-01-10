Because everybody needs a hobby and watching television shows and jotting down timestamps is rewarding enough for some people, this is a ten minutes supercut of the 393 times a character says "Some kind of..." on Star Trek: Voyager. With a total of 172 episodes in the series, that comes out to an average of 2.285 some kind of's per episode. Clearly the Voyager gang isn't sure exactly what they're dealing with a lot of the time. *shrug* I guess that's what happens when you're exploring the unknown. Kind of reminds me of-- "Every time you're with a woman?" Exactly.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jay OMN, who told me I'm some kind of wonderful, which made my day.