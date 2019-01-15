A Stunning 4K View Of Earth As Seen From The International Space Station

January 15, 2019

4k-earth-from-iss.jpg

This is an absolutely stunning 4K flyover of different parts of earth as created by photographer Bruce W. Berry using footage taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Some more info while I try to spot my house (it should be the one on fire):

I never thought that I'd be making another one of these, but with all of the new footage from the International Space Station (ISS) that has been made public, I decided to give it another go. All of 4K video and Time-lapse sequences were taken by the astronauts onboard the ISS (NASA/ESA). ... All footage has been edited, color graded, denoised, deflickered, stabilized by myself. Some of the 4K video clips were shot at 24 frames/sec reflecting the actual speed of the space station over the earth. Shots taken at wider angels were speed up a bit to match the flow of the video.

Breathtaking, isn't it? Obviously, if you're into earth p0rn this is definitely the video for you. If you're only into regular p0rn then it probably isn't, but it still would't hurt to try for a little bit anyways, you never know.

Keep going for the video, and make sure to watch at full-screen at the highest resolution possible.

Thanks to speakerbox, who knows what I like, and I like pretending I'm in space. Float me another brewski.

  • Steve Spivey

    Big deal, I can get better video of the Earth by standing on my porch roof and using my original iphone.

    OK, I can only get video of my back yard, but it does have more details.

    Now, I just need to get a KickStarter to raise enough money to move my porch roof all over the world and I will have the best video.

  • Chris

    What the hell is that thing in the top right corner of the pic, coming off the ozone layer? Looks like a construction crane.

  • Derek M

    I'm going to pretend you really mean that question. It's part of the I.S.S. in the camera's view.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Starting to collect, requested data

  • Deksam

    A flat earther be like... Nice fish-eye lens on that shot of our disk world.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I hate that flat-earther isn't an insult to flat-earthers.

  • Douchy McDouche

    4K huh? You mean the same technology they use to make movie and video game CGI? Fake video! Flat earth confirmed!

  • The_Wretched

    What I get out of all that is how thin the atmosphere is.

  • Sooooo.... let's play "Spot the flat earther". :)

  • GeneralDisorder

    They're somewhere in that video on that big oblate spheroid thing...

  • Andrew

    Love watching these videos, but also realize how fucked we are as a species.

  • Bling Nye

    Totally. But don't worry, we're due for another massive population bottleneck, so most of the humans will die off, and those that make it through the bottleneck (the super rich that can afford safety and protection, and the crazy nutter survivalists that "saw it coming") can start anew.... hm..... yeah, no, humans are fucked.

  • The_Wretched

    Best strategy is to loot the super rich. Second best strategy is to reform or abolish christianity. Teaching condoms are evil is evil. So too the subordination of women.

  • Bling Nye
