A Stunning 4K View Of Earth As Seen From The International Space Station

This is an absolutely stunning 4K flyover of different parts of earth as created by photographer Bruce W. Berry using footage taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Some more info while I try to spot my house (it should be the one on fire):

I never thought that I'd be making another one of these, but with all of the new footage from the International Space Station (ISS) that has been made public, I decided to give it another go. All of 4K video and Time-lapse sequences were taken by the astronauts onboard the ISS (NASA/ESA). ... All footage has been edited, color graded, denoised, deflickered, stabilized by myself. Some of the 4K video clips were shot at 24 frames/sec reflecting the actual speed of the space station over the earth. Shots taken at wider angels were speed up a bit to match the flow of the video.

Breathtaking, isn't it? Obviously, if you're into earth p0rn this is definitely the video for you. If you're only into regular p0rn then it probably isn't, but it still would't hurt to try for a little bit anyways, you never know.

Keep going for the video, and make sure to watch at full-screen at the highest resolution possible.

Thanks to speakerbox, who knows what I like, and I like pretending I'm in space. Float me another brewski.