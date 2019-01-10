A Mercedes G-Class SUV Replica With A Body Made Entirely Out Of Ice

January 10, 2019

This is a video from the folks of Garage 54 in Novosibirsk, Russia constructing a poor man's Mercedes G-Class SUV replica with a body made entirely out of cut ice. I think we can all agree, this thing would make a pretty bitchin' ice cream truck. Except in the summer, in the summer it would only make a bitchin' puddle. And speaking of bitchin' puddles-- "Your cup runneth over?" Well my Gatorade pee bottle, yes.

  • Talon184

    Does it have seat warmers?

  • Glitchy bob

    Way to catch up to Canadian tire 10 years ago

  • Bling Nye

    What's cooler than being cool?

    ICE COLD

  • Wooder

    Mileage is basically one frozen appendage per kilometer.

  • Munihausen

    Cooool.

  • The_Wretched

    I think they could make a summer model out of glass.

  • It would be like a green house.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Coworker asked if the AC works. Well, it's a Mercedes so... nothing works.

