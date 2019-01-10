A Mercedes G-Class SUV Replica With A Body Made Entirely Out Of Ice
This is a video from the folks of Garage 54 in Novosibirsk, Russia constructing a poor man's Mercedes G-Class SUV replica with a body made entirely out of cut ice. I think we can all agree, this thing would make a pretty bitchin' ice cream truck. Except in the summer, in the summer it would only make a bitchin' puddle. And speaking of bitchin' puddles-- "Your cup runneth over?" Well my Gatorade pee bottle, yes.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to C-Nasty, who agrees that is definitely the SUV you wanna drive if you're trying to pick up penguins.
