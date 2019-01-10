A Cool 3-D Printing That's Animated With A Beam Of Light

This is a video demonstration of a 3-D printed animation created by Twitter user Harvey Newman. By pulling the piece of plastic through a light beam it appears as the man is walking. Pretty neat. Maybe not as neat as you, but I've always found you fascinating. "What about me exactly?" Just that, unlike any girlfriend I've ever had, you continue put up with me. "Yeah, why DO I do that?" *putting index finger to lips* Shhhhhhh -- please, just let it happen.

Keep going for the full video.

A 3D printed light projected animation. Proof that there's always new ways to animate everything. #3dprint #animation pic.twitter.com/ULFTf8gIto — Harvey Newman (@rveenewman) January 9, 2019

