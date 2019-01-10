10 Month Timelapse Of Artist's Hyperreastic Oil Painting Of A Fish In A Glass

January 7, 2019

hyperrealistic-fish-painting.jpg

This is a video of 45-year old Korean artist Youngsung Kim creating a hyperrealistic oil painting of a fish over the course of ten months, thankfully timelapsed down to just two minutes. There's also some real-time video of him working on the painting after that. I think we can all agree he clearly has some very impressive skills. I think we can also all agree that glass is entirely too small for that fish.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees spending ten months creating anything is an accomplishment in and of itself.

