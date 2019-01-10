10 Month Timelapse Of Artist's Hyperreastic Oil Painting Of A Fish In A Glass

This is a video of 45-year old Korean artist Youngsung Kim creating a hyperrealistic oil painting of a fish over the course of ten months, thankfully timelapsed down to just two minutes. There's also some real-time video of him working on the painting after that. I think we can all agree he clearly has some very impressive skills. I think we can also all agree that glass is entirely too small for that fish.

Keep going for the video.

