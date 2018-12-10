You Do You: Video Of A Rat In A Vending Machine

This is a short video of Master Splinter in a vending machine trying to procure some pizza flavored Combos for the Ninja Turtles, presumably after leaving his wallet in his other kimono. "Yeah I'm pretty sure that's actually Templeton from Charlotte's Web." Of course! What was I thinking?

Keep going for the video while I hit up the vending machine in the break room for a cinnamon bun with 130% of my recommended daily allowance of saturated fat.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees a free rat with a bag of Sun Chips is a great deal.