You Do You: Video Of A Rat In A Vending Machine

December 10, 2018

rat-in-vending-machine.jpg

This is a short video of Master Splinter in a vending machine trying to procure some pizza flavored Combos for the Ninja Turtles, presumably after leaving his wallet in his other kimono. "Yeah I'm pretty sure that's actually Templeton from Charlotte's Web." Of course! What was I thinking?

Keep going for the video while I hit up the vending machine in the break room for a cinnamon bun with 130% of my recommended daily allowance of saturated fat.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees a free rat with a bag of Sun Chips is a great deal.

  • Bling Nye

    Despite all my rage food options, I am still just a rat in a cage vending machine.

  • Jenness

    Props for being so quick on that

  • DAMN IT!! You beat me to it.

  • Bling Nye

    Great minds something something sandwiches.

  • I'd love a sammich right now.

