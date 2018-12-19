Yikes: Video Of A Giant Piece Of Cliff Cleaving Off Onto Beach Below

Note: Some cursing with an accent.

This is a short half-out-of-focus video from Bude, Cornwall, UK of a massive piece of cliffside that's decided it doesn't want to be part of a cliff anymore, it wants to be part of the beach, and cleaves itself off to fall to the water below. The lady filming is pretty far away, but I'm not sure I would even be standing that close. Or standing at all, because I hate standing. Give me a piggy-back? "How much do you even weigh?" Have you ever tried lifting Thor's hammer? "No." Well about twice that, plus a JanSport backpack full of snacks.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees that, just like this cliff did, it's never too late to chase your dreams.