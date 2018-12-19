Yikes: Video Of A Giant Piece Of Cliff Cleaving Off Onto Beach Below

December 19, 2018

cliff-cleaving.jpg

Note: Some cursing with an accent.

This is a short half-out-of-focus video from Bude, Cornwall, UK of a massive piece of cliffside that's decided it doesn't want to be part of a cliff anymore, it wants to be part of the beach, and cleaves itself off to fall to the water below. The lady filming is pretty far away, but I'm not sure I would even be standing that close. Or standing at all, because I hate standing. Give me a piggy-back? "How much do you even weigh?" Have you ever tried lifting Thor's hammer? "No." Well about twice that, plus a JanSport backpack full of snacks.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees that, just like this cliff did, it's never too late to chase your dreams.

20th Century Fox Releases An Official Christmas Trailer For Die Hard

Previous Story

Home Alone Again: A Google Assistant Ad Starring Macaulay Culkin Recreating Scenes From Home Alone

Next Story
  • whacko

    F*cking hell is right!

    Who films vertical videos in 2018?!

  • sizzlepants

    This is what happens when you try to pretend climate change is a hoax.

  • Bling Nye

    "Keep going for the video."

    https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • Closet Nerd
  • Oma C. Jones

    One year ago I decided to abandon my office work and I never felt so good in my life.... I started doing a job online, for this company I stumbled upon on-line, few hrs each day, and my income now is much bigger then it was on my old work... My check for last 30 days was 9,000 dollars... The best thing about this gig is the more time I got for my family...and the only thing required is basic typing and internet access... I am in a position to spend quality time with my family and friends and take care of my babies and also going on vacation together with them very frequently. Don't neglect this opportunity and make sure to respond fast. This is what I do... find out more by clicking here

  • Wooder

    Help the handicap here....
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Doog

    You da real MVP

  • dusto

    theres no video?

  • Classy Niggur

    WHERE BIDGEO?

  • Right next to your head, which is clearly up your ass.

  • Classy Niggur

    And that makes two.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Are... are you a Pokemon trying to speak?

  • Doog

    Based on the username I believe it's just an idiot

  • Classy Niggur

    Dang, mad already. Impressive.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking things, dare to dream, earth, following your dreams, i want to be a beach now i'm tired of being a cliff, mother nature, screw this i'm outta here, so that's what that looks like, the planet, trying hard and believing in yourself, video
Previous Post
Next Post