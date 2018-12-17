Yikes: Guy Snaps Cable On Gym Rowing Machine
This is a short video of a guy chasing gains in the form of seated cable rows when the cable snaps and he falls off the machine. Now see, this is exactly why I don't go to the gym -- it's too dangerous. "Plus you're lazy and committed to being a potato." Well sure, that too, but mostly this right here.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Chris L, who agrees no painz, no gainz.
-
stuffsticks
-
WhiteEagle2
-
stuffsticks
-
Wooder
-
Nicole J. Kohlmeier
-
Wooder
-
Octo
-
Big Dog on Krampus
-
Ollie Williams
-
The_Wretched
-
Big Dog on Krampus
-
Ollie Williams