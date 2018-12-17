Yikes: Guy Snaps Cable On Gym Rowing Machine

December 17, 2018

cable-row-snap.jpg

This is a short video of a guy chasing gains in the form of seated cable rows when the cable snaps and he falls off the machine. Now see, this is exactly why I don't go to the gym -- it's too dangerous. "Plus you're lazy and committed to being a potato." Well sure, that too, but mostly this right here.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Chris L, who agrees no painz, no gainz.

  • stuffsticks

    We are so ingrained with this ignore the camera stuff from movies that people don't stop and think.. Why was he being filmed. The person citing form study, uh huh from that distance? no chance. Fake news

  • WhiteEagle2

    This is one example where it makes sense why they where filming. Brahs like this love to show their friends how swole they were getting at the gym.

  • stuffsticks

    Ye but not by filming from 2 metres away.. How you supposed to see your muscles from this far away?? Make all the excuses you want, I call Fake news

  • Wooder

    Filming is pretty common in a gym. Cables do break...happens in my gym.

  • Nicole J. Kohlmeier

  • Wooder

    This is my main fear at the gym...faulty equipment...
    Hope this cable didn't nail him in the face.

  • Octo

    This happened to me once when doing one arm rows but it was the handle strap that snapped not the cable. It's not a pleasant experience.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    at least it happened to the kind of guy that videotapes himself at the planet fitness or whatever

  • Ollie Williams

    Most serious weight lifters record themselves to later review and ensure they are using proper form. Improper form can lead to injury, so it's good to review what you're doing and make corrections as needed.

  • The_Wretched

    He was strongly working his upper traps. That's not a regular goal on that machine.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    oh, don't worry, i knew why he did it when i originally posted

  • Ollie Williams

    This guy lifts.

