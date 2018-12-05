Woopsie: Woman Backs Into Husband's Truck Without Looking In Home's Driveway

This is some home security cam footage of a Des Moines, Iowa woman who, assuming her husband had already exited the driveway and was out on the road, proceeds to back into his truck without looking. Mirrors, what are they for? You think this family bought all red cars because this woman would be less likely to hit them? Because it didn't work in this case. And, as funny as this was to watch (I love the part when the husband throws his hands in the air!), I can't really laugh because I've done the exact same thing to my brother before. He got super pissed and called me the world's worst driver even though now, many years later, I know that's my girlfriend.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees she should have just started doing donuts in the front yard.