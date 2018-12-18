Woman Makes Cake That Looks Identical To An Onion, Complete With Papery Exterior

December 18, 2018

This is a video of Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio (previously: her realistic pizza slice and Garbage Pail Kids Adam Bomb cakes) providing a step-by-step tutorial for how to make a cake that looks identical to an onion, complete with papery exterior (she uses edible wafer paper for that part). Impressive. And she's so good at making these tutorials that she almost had me convinced I could actually do this before I stopped for a second and realized there's no way my onion cake would turn out looking like anything but a raging kitchen fire.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Madz, who agrees that's an awful lot of work just to keep a roommate from eating your cake.

Guy Builds A Glitter Bomb Fart-Spray Package To Get Back At Package Thieves

Previous Story

Bad Decisions: Dad Tries To Ride Down Slide Into Pool Standing Up

Next Story
  • Nicholas Conrad

    The cake is so be I cried when she cut it.

  • Nicole J. Kohlmeier

    After 5 yrs I left my previous job and I couldn't be happier now.... I started to work at home, for this company I found over internet, several hours each day, and I make much more than I did on my last job... My pay-check for last 30 days was 9,000 US dollars... Superb thing about it is that now I have more time for my kids...and the only thing required is basic typing and reliable internet... I am able to dedicate quality time with my relatives and buddies and look after my babies and also going on family vacation together with them very often. Don't let pass this chance and try to act fast. Here’s what I do see this

  • Eric Ord

    When I am King, I'm issuing a fatwa against any kind of food that looks like other food

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    this the type of shit thanos does with the reality stone

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cake, dessert, how to, i'd eat it as an onion or a cake i like both, impressive, kitchen, learning by looking, nice gw what did you bake there a softball?, onions, painting, skills, things that look like other things, tutorial, video, yeah there's no way i'm gonna be able to do that
Previous Post
Next Post