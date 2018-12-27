Woman Demonstrates Her Spot-On Siri Voice Impression

December 27, 2018

siri-impression.jpg

These are two videos (the second to prove the first wasn't faked, because this is the internet) of Baltimore based rapper HAZMATCAZ demonstrating her dead-on Siri voice impression. If I didn't know better I would swear she is the voice of Siri, but the internet told me that's Susan Bennett, so I don't know what to believe anymore except there's likely a massive conspiracy I'm not intelligent enough to get to the bottom of. Whatever the case, I wish I had this talent. And not just because I'd trick friends using Google Maps into making a wrong turn and drive us into a creek, but you have to admit that would be funny provided we didn't die, get seriously injured, the car was a rental, they paid for the full coverage insurance, and you don't feel bad about big companies taking a loss. I'll start practicing.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Julliet, who agrees if Siri tells you to drive into the ocean, you do it, because she might be leading you straight to Atlantis.

