Woman Bites It Hard Trying To Stand On Upside Down Chair On Top Of Another Chair To Change Lightbulb

December 5, 2018

This is the video from a woman's phone (which she presumably set up in the event this needed to be her last will and testament -- which it almost was) of her trying to change a lightbulb by standing on an overturned chair precariously balanced on top of another chair. Things go just about as well as you could hope for such a poorly conceived plan, although at least she does finally provided an answer to the age old question of how many brunettes in red blazers it takes to change a lightbulb. "More than just this one." Exactly. No word how many times this woman has died slipping in the shower, but she must be a cat. "A cat could have stood on those chairs." Valid point.

Keep going for the whole video (the audio is definitely value-add), complete with aftermath.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees she probably would have had just as much luck trying to replace the bulb by swinging a baseball bat.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Looks like a failed suicide attempt. Hanging rope just out of shot.

  • Jenness

    The absolute first thing she said was "Oh this his is such a f***ng bad idea"

    And she was right - of course - if you ALREADY know that.....

  • Walt Mistler

    No clue about chair construction. It's like going in the attic and stepping off the ceiling joists. It could have been...

  • GeneralDisorder

    I know a little about construction. I've built a few... things. Chairs, stools, tables, porches, decks...

    It's pretty obvious now that we see the results but yeah... If you want to rip a screw out make sure there's only a couple of them and then pull with the threads.

    The seat of a cheap wooden chair could easily be nailed down too.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    why not just stand on the desk?

  • lushkneebumbuild

    could have been worse, at least she didn't get impaled on the chair's leg
    or brain herself on the desk

  • Jenness

    Yep!

  • lushkneebumbuild

    at least she looks like she was attempting to be vaguely smart instead of stacking one right on top of the other foot side down, but the real question is why were they filming

  • Mark

    Now not only does she have to buy a ladder to change the light bulb, but she also has to buy new chairs.

    I hope her stunt was worth it.

  • sizzlepants

    And the description of the video on youtube...

    For licensing/usage please contact .....

  • lushkneebumbuild

    i bet gw didn't do that. hes gonna get sued

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    why would she be filming this unless she knew this would happen

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    probably knew there was a good chance and did it anyway. not the worst backup plan in the age of Viralhog. could potentially make decent bucks selling a viral video even if you didn't change your light bulb.

  • spikedeclue

    Jesus, if I'd had a camera rolling every time I thought "this might not work out..." I'd have a library of viral videos.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Her own commentary knowing what was to come made me laugh so much. And even her phone is barely stable!

  • digidude

    70 cents to the dollar, eh?

  • GeneralDisorder

    False. Women just work less and often work lower paying jobs because they're less likely to be interested in higher paying jobs.

    You don't see anyone pushing for more women in sanitation, plumbing, etc?

    On an unrelated note I have now been fired from google and regularly receive death threats. (I don't work for google but SSSHHH!! don't tell them!)

  • spikedeclue

    Can't tell if this is all sarcasm or not. This is the same argument Jordan Peterson makes. Men work more dangerous jobs, etc. Well, if you see that as a disadvantage for men, that's a good reason to push for women to get more equal treatment.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's not sarcasm. The wage gap is and always was bullshit. It's illegal to pay two people differently based on stuff like race, age, gender.

    The original source for the alleged wage gap doesn't mention wages specifically it mentions lifetime earnings between women and men and ignores the factors like women give birth.

  • spikedeclue

    Ah, openly misogynistic then. Lovely. Obviously there's only ever been one study into the matter. You could either look it up, or just not. I'm betting rather than looking for objective information you're going to either not do anything, or Google something like "wage gap myth" because obviously if it's on the internet it must be true.

