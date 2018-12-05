Woman Bites It Hard Trying To Stand On Upside Down Chair On Top Of Another Chair To Change Lightbulb

This is the video from a woman's phone (which she presumably set up in the event this needed to be her last will and testament -- which it almost was) of her trying to change a lightbulb by standing on an overturned chair precariously balanced on top of another chair. Things go just about as well as you could hope for such a poorly conceived plan, although at least she does finally provided an answer to the age old question of how many brunettes in red blazers it takes to change a lightbulb. "More than just this one." Exactly. No word how many times this woman has died slipping in the shower, but she must be a cat. "A cat could have stood on those chairs." Valid point.

Keep going for the whole video (the audio is definitely value-add), complete with aftermath.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees she probably would have had just as much luck trying to replace the bulb by swinging a baseball bat.