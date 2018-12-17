What The?: Water Flowing So Smoothly It Looks Frozen
This is a video of water flowing so smoothly it appears frozen. Apparently this is known as a Laminar flow, which is characterized "by high momentum diffusion and low momentum convection." No clue what that means, but I have peed like this twice in my life.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks to Jeffrey S, for reminding me how disappointed I was when I was peeing like this but nobody wanted to see.
