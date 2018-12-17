What The?: Water Flowing So Smoothly It Looks Frozen

December 17, 2018

This is a video of water flowing so smoothly it appears frozen. Apparently this is known as a Laminar flow, which is characterized "by high momentum diffusion and low momentum convection." No clue what that means, but I have peed like this twice in my life.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, for reminding me how disappointed I was when I was peeing like this but nobody wanted to see.

Cool Software: A Windows 95 Sweater From Microsoft

Previous Story

Yikes: Guy Snaps Cable On Gym Rowing Machine

Next Story
  • Alexander V Prudovsky

    i would hope you guys wouldn't promote fake news, this video looks like that because of the rolling shutter of the phone video recording... smh

  • MAGIC!

  • Rowdy

    Sorry to be the reality/corrections police, but this isn't "laminar flow". The camera's frame rate is just synced with the speed of the water.

  • Alexander V Prudovsky

    rolling shutter, not fps

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Damn, that's some sexy laminar flow.

  • FearlessFarris

    That looks like the low-flow shower in the hotel I stayed at last week.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    more proof reality is just a simulation

  • Munihausen

    Cool. I mean, subcritical.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cool, fascinating, flowing, freaky deaky, illusion, liquids, neato, physics, science, so that's what that looks like, the more you know, video, water, well how about that!
Previous Post
Next Post