What Is Wrong With You?: Woman Shatters Beer Glass Trying To Flip It On Table

This is a super short video of a woman trying to flip a large beer glass flip-cup style (although it appears she's actually going for one full rotation) and shattering it to pieces in the process. According to the man filming, "That's exactly wha' happened last week." So has this woman made a habit of breaking glasses trying to flip them? How are you not banned from every local bar? I like the look of shock on her face after the glass shatters like that happening wasn't even a possibility in her mind. What the hell is wrong with people? Clearly you over-rotated the glass, lady, flip gentler next time.

Keep going for the video.

