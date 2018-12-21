What Is Wrong With You?: Woman Shatters Beer Glass Trying To Flip It On Table

December 21, 2018

beer-glass-flip-and-break.jpg

This is a super short video of a woman trying to flip a large beer glass flip-cup style (although it appears she's actually going for one full rotation) and shattering it to pieces in the process. According to the man filming, "That's exactly wha' happened last week." So has this woman made a habit of breaking glasses trying to flip them? How are you not banned from every local bar? I like the look of shock on her face after the glass shatters like that happening wasn't even a possibility in her mind. What the hell is wrong with people? Clearly you over-rotated the glass, lady, flip gentler next time.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees this is not how you make friends with bartenders.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Fuck the glass, look at her huge head!

  • Rick Thomas

    must be a slow day at Geekologie

  • Wooder

    Glass breaks....back to the basics with this girl.
    Next lesson: Paper tears, Balloons pop, etc..

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    dam, she launched that bad boy!

  • "That's exactly what happened last week"

    ...and the next week... and all weeks. Glass breaks when you break it.

    Wanna play flip cup but only have tall slim glasswear??? Then sorry, the answer is no... you just don't play flip cup. FFS.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    This is just like me getting my wife ('my wife') to join me on some Google service, and then they announce they are discontinuing it. Why do I keep trying?

  • Douchy McDouche

    No shame in divorce.

  • Geekologie

    never give up hope

