Video Of A Guy Trying To Depressurize An Old Beer Keg

December 11, 2018

This is a short video of a bartender trying to depressurize an old beer keg. Why he's filming himself is beyond me unless 1) he knew this was going to happen or 2) he was afraid the keg might explode and they could use this video in a low-budget found-footage reboot of Final Destination. Regardless, if he doesn't clean up that mess then whoever comes to open the bar tomorrow is going to be scratching their head wondering how someone was able to shit on the ceiling.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees the outdoors are out there for a reason.

Luna Lee Covers AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' On A Traditional Korean Gayageum

Previous Story

Smart Thinking: Video Of Brazilian Police Testing Incendiary Shotgun Rounds At Indoor Shooting Range, Causing Fire And Explosion

Next Story

  • Wonderful. Who invited Tubgirl to the bar again?!

  • Closet Nerd

    Like when i eat Taco Bell and do headstands in the bathroom

  • Bling Nye

    THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS

  • MustacheHam

    I'm guessing he knew that shit would hit the ceiling.

  • Corky McButterpants

    A ceiling fan would have been so poetic.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: alcohol, bars, beer, kegger, man that does not look like happy beer, nailed it, problem solving, screw this i'm not cleaning that up, smooth, under pressure, video, was this your first day or what?, who would have thought?, woopsie, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post