Video Of A Guy Trying To Depressurize An Old Beer Keg

This is a short video of a bartender trying to depressurize an old beer keg. Why he's filming himself is beyond me unless 1) he knew this was going to happen or 2) he was afraid the keg might explode and they could use this video in a low-budget found-footage reboot of Final Destination. Regardless, if he doesn't clean up that mess then whoever comes to open the bar tomorrow is going to be scratching their head wondering how someone was able to shit on the ceiling.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees the outdoors are out there for a reason.