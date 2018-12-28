Video Of A Dead Leaf Butterfly Demonstrating Just How Dead Leaf It Can Be

December 28, 2018

dead-leaf-butterfly.jpg

This is a short Twitter video of an orange oakleaf butterfly (Kallima inachus, aka dead leaf butterfly) demonstrating just how much of a dead leaf it can pretend to be, leading at least one blogger to speculate how many butterflies he's unknowingly killed walking through the woods in the fall. "The orange oakleaf doesn't live in North America, it's range is limited to India and Southeast Asia." Well that's a relief. "You were going to stay up at night worrying about this, weren't you?" Among every other even possibly upsetting thing I've ever done in my life, yes.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees Mother Nature deserves the lifetime achievement award in freaky deaky.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Ah yes, the Carbonaro Effect.

  • Jenness

    I so needed this disguise during holiday get togethers

  • Deksam

    How do you feel about my large overpowered butterfly blower???

  • Irina Abramovich

    I would throw my still lot cigarette butt at all your dried, dead disguises and set them on fire, Jenness...jk, sort of?? Happy Friday, Jenness

  • Deksam

    Hey, leaf her alone!

  • Closet Nerd

    Holy Flurking Shnit!

  • Ghost Pirates

    We're in the bad place!

  • Hilda J. Brown

