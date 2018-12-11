Vermont Man Frustrated With Local Officials Erects Middle Finger Sculpture In Yard

December 11, 2018

middle-finger-sculpture-1.jpg

This is a shot of the ~5-foot tall wooden middle finger sculpture that 54-year old Ted Pilkey of Westford, Vermont erected atop a 16-foot pole in his yard after local officials repeatedly rejected his applications to build a large garage on his property for his automotive and monofilament recycling businesses. Some more info while I build an entire wooden fence of middle fingers around my house:

"I'm not trying to cause hate and animosity to the people who live in that town, because there's very good people in that town," the 54-year-old Westford native says of his fellow residents in the 2,000-person town. "All the people are very good people."


With the exception, Pelkey says, of the Westford Selectboard, Development Review Board, and other town leaders, who have blocked his efforts to get a permit to build the 8,000-square-foot garage, so he could move his truck repair and monofilament recycling businesses in nearby Swanton to his own property.

Officials say Pelkey's applications have fallen short of the town's standards, but he thinks they're biased against him...

Hmm, I'm not really sure about all this sub-standard application and biased business, but I do admire Ted's gumption. Granted the giant middle finger probably isn't going to help him make any friends on the development review board, but I've always been a huge fan of burning bridges out of spite with the intention of building a hovercraft even though I know I'm nowhere near capable.

Keep going for a closeup of the middle finger before it was mounted.

middle-finger-sculpture-2.jpg

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees we all deal with disappointment in our own ways.

All-Father Christmas Thor And Jingle Bell Rocket Raccoon: Father And Son's Christmas Cosplay

Previous Story

And The Pantone 2019 Color Of The Year Is...

Next Story
  • heretikeen

    Welcome to the Age of Trump. Civilisation is so outdated.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    I applaud the guy, but I fear for him. Thanks to the ridiculous civil system we have in place, I can just see the city serving him with a notice to remove the finger due to either some code violation, or they'll label it as offensive speech, or some other nonsense. When he refuses, they'll just impose a fine on him for every day that the piece remains in place and he'll be required to pay that fine until he either removes it or takes it to court, which could take a long time to achieve. Freedom of expression, until the people in power aren't happy with what you're expressing. Good luck, Mr. Pilkey.

  • I need a spring-loaded version of this that's triggered when someone knocks on my front door.... ;-)

  • Nicholas Conrad

    With stories like this, I can't understand why the Libertarian party isn't sweeping the nation; Smh.

    https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • Bling Nye

    “I was sitting at a bar and said to my wife, ‘Hey, I want to get a statue made of a middle finger, and I’m going to put it up on the lawn,'”

    Gotta love decisions made in a bar. He even apparently payed about $4,000 for it. HAhahaha

    And they can't make him take it down, "Pelkey said that finding out that the sculpture was considered “public art” was the “most wonderful thing I’ve ever been told in my life.”" HAAAHAHAHAHA

    Fantastic.

    https://i.gifer.com/9gzQ.gif

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ahahhahahahha, arguing, fighting the good fight, getting angry, government, i've got the feeling florida man would have handled this much much much differently, meanwhile in vermont, not solving problems, sculpture, sure why not, yeah i'm mad about it!, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post