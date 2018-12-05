Two Men Engage In A Non-Physical Bird-Flipping Fight

December 5, 2018

bird-flipping-fight.jpg

This is a video making its way around the internet of two men engaged in what I can only assume is a very staged [UPDATE: yes it was] bird-flipping battle. Things get pretty heated. Still, you have to be careful when you're flipping the bird with such passion. Trust me -- one minute you're flipping an angry bird at your adversary, and the next you've locked lips and are Yelping the nearest Italian restaurant for a romantic candlelight dinner. "Um, what?" Hey how's this Miceli's -- is it any good?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeremy V and doug, who was really hoped somebody was going to get hit by that slow-moving van. Sames.

Bose Creates A Line Of Sunglasses With Speakers In The Arms

Previous Story

Woman Bites It Hard Trying To Stand On Upside Down Chair On Top Of Another Chair To Change Lightbulb

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: doing battle, fake, fight! fight! fight!, fighting games, iffy, loving not fighting, make love not war, making fake videos, not doing battle, oh man i could have destroyed those guys at this game with a single eagle flip each, questionable, so that's what that looks like, video, viral
Previous Post
Next Post